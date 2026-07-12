Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers on 3-game road win streak

Arizona Diamondbacks (48-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (61-35, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Mitch Bratt (0-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, three strikeouts); Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (4-6, 4.91 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -322, Diamondbacks +252; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks hit the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers looking to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Los Angeles has a 61-35 record overall and a 31-18 record at home. The Dodgers are 25-8 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Arizona has a 21-27 record in road games and a 48-47 record overall. Diamondbacks pitchers have a collective 4.23 ERA, which ranks sixth in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Dodgers are up 5-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has 15 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs for the Dodgers. Dalton Rushing is 9 for 31 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, three triples and 17 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Gabriel Moreno is 15 for 38 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .230 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Will Smith: 10-Day IL (neck), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Snell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Tommy Troy: day-to-day (shoulder), Zac Gallen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (lower body), James McCann: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press