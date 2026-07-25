Ohtani could throw another bullpen Saturday, but Roberts says Dodgers won’t rush return to rotation

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is scheduled to throw another bullpen Saturday at Citi Field, but Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he doesn’t expect the two-way superstar to return to the rotation by next week.

“That’s too early. I feel very good that it won’t be next week,” Roberts said Friday before the opener of a three-game series against the New York Mets.

“Every player wants to get back out there and do what they do. But I think he understands it’s not about July, it’s about October. So, we’ve already taken a lot of time to get him back to full health, so we’re not going to start earlier than we need to.”

The two-time defending World Series champion Dodgers began the day with the best record in the majors at 65-38 and an 11-game lead in the NL West.

Ohtani hasn’t pitched since July 3 because of left knee irritation. But the Dodgers say it doesn’t bother him when hitting, and he’s remained in the starting lineup regularly.

The designated hitter batted in his usual leadoff spot Friday night against the last-place Mets.

Ohtani received a lubricant injection just before the All-Star break and Roberts said last weekend it would be “some time” before Ohtani makes his next appearance as a pitcher.

The right-hander then threw about 30 pitches off a mound Wednesday in Philadelphia, and the tentative plan is for him to throw another bullpen Saturday.

“Honestly, I think it’s just to be fluid with Shohei. The bullpen went well and today he feels good,” Roberts said. “If tomorrow feels good to throw the ‘pen, great. And if it doesn’t, then we’ll kick it. I think that’s the beauty of where we’re at right now. And so, we’re not going to push him. There’s constant conversation going on each day, but I think the main thing with Shohei with this pitching thing is to just remain nimble.”

Ohtani is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings over 14 starts and has won his past six decisions. The four-time MVP was batting .283 with 22 homers, 60 RBIs and a .917 OPS.

In other injury updates, two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell was scheduled to make a second rehab start Friday night for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

“I’d like to see him get through three innings. That would be great,” Roberts said. “He’s working hard. He’s anxious to get back. But there’s some markers that he needs to check, so it’d be very helpful for him to get through three innings.”

Sidelined since his season debut on May 9 because of loose bodies in his left elbow, the left-hander threw 32 pitches in 1 1/3 innings last Saturday for the Comets.

Star closer Edwin Díaz (right elbow surgery) made back-to-back rehab appearances Wednesday and Thursday for Oklahoma City. He’s scheduled to pitch again Sunday for the Comets and, if all goes well, is expected to rejoin the Dodgers when they return home Tuesday.

Tyler Glasnow, on the 60-day injured list since May 8 because of low back spasms, is throwing to hitters and trending in the right direction, Roberts said.

Dodgers catcher Will Smith (neck inflammation) is pain-free and beginning more activity.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer