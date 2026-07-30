Red Sox bring 2-1 series lead over Athletics into game 4

Boston Red Sox (56-51, third in the AL East) vs. Athletics (45-63, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Sonny Gray (12-2, 2.78 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 93 strikeouts); Athletics: Mason Barnett (1-1, 4.74 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox -170, Athletics +139; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Athletics.

The Athletics are 45-63 overall and 21-32 in home games. The Athletics have a 28-52 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Boston is 31-22 on the road and 56-51 overall. The Red Sox have gone 37-20 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Kurtz has 21 home runs, 77 walks and 69 RBIs while hitting .260 for the Athletics. Jeff McNeil is 13 for 29 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Willson Contreras leads the Red Sox with 22 home runs while slugging .539. Andruw Monasterio is 13 for 30 with six doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .249 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Nick Kurtz: day-to-day (hand), Jeffrey Springs: day-to-day (hip), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (knee), Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Kuroda-Grauer: 10-Day IL (testicle), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (finger), Mark Leiter Jr.: 15-Day IL (hip), Justin Sterner: 15-Day IL (knee), Brent Rooker: 60-Day IL (knee), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Red Sox: Curtis Mead: 10-Day IL (hand), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Roman Anthony: 60-Day IL (wrist), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-Day IL (forearm), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press