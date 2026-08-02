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Red Sox All-Star Willson Contreras held out against the Dodgers while being tested for concussion

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By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Boston Red Sox are holding out All-Star Willson Contreras in Saturday night’s game at the Los Angeles Dodgers as he undergoes concussion testing.

Contreras was hit by a pitch on the side of the helmet in the third inning of the Red Sox’s 9-4 victory over the Dodgers on Friday night. He left the game.

Contreras was struck by a 95-mph fastball from reliever Will Klein. The first baseman was checked on by the medical staff before taking first base. He had already hit the dirt after Klein’s first pitch of the at-bat.

Following Friday night’s game, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy said preliminary tests on Contreras “have been fine.”

Contreras is hitting .288 with 23 home runs and 67 RBI.

The Red Sox are starting Nick Sogard at first base with Contreras out of the lineup.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

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