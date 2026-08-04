Reds host the Athletics to open 3-game series

Athletics (45-67, fourth in the AL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (53-58, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: J.T. Ginn (0-0); Reds: Brady Singer (5-10, 4.35 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds -138, Athletics +116; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds start a three-game series at home against the Athletics on Tuesday.

Cincinnati has a 26-31 record at home and a 53-58 record overall. The Reds are third in the NL with 145 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The Athletics have a 45-67 record overall and a 24-31 record in road games. The Athletics have a 38-23 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Bleday has 11 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Reds. Sal Stewart is 11 for 36 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 6-4, .236 batting average, 2.90 ERA, even run differential

Athletics: 2-8, .222 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Dunn: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Steer: 10-Day IL (wrist), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (finger)

Athletics: Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (knee), J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (finger), Justin Sterner: 15-Day IL (knee), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Leiter Jr.: 60-Day IL (hip), Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Kuroda-Grauer: 10-Day IL (testicle), Brent Rooker: 60-Day IL (knee), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press