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Bobby Witt Jr. returns from back injury and leads Royals to 8-2 win over Twins

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By AP News
Twins Royals Baseball

Twins Royals Baseball

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KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. had three hits and two RBIs in his return to the lineup Tuesday night, leading the Kansas City Royals to an 8-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Witt, who missed two weeks with back tightness, went 3 for 5 with a two-run double and scored twice. Randy Dobnak (2-0) allowed one run and three hits in five innings against his former team to help the Royals stop a four-game losing streak.

Josh Bell homered late for the Twins, who have lost three in a row. They remained a game behind Cleveland for the final American League playoff spot.

Royce Lewis went 4 for 4 and is batting .382 (13 for 34) in his last nine games.

Minnesota starter Joe Ryan (6-8) gave up five runs — four earned — and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Witt hit a single in his first at-bat and Jac Caglianone followed with another. Salvador Perez, honored before the game for becoming the franchise’s home run leader, pushed the first run across with a sacrifice fly. Michael Massey added an RBI double to make it 2-0 in the first.

Alan Roden had a bases-loaded sacrifice fly for the Twins in the fourth, but Witt delivered a two-run double in the fifth and scored on Caglianone’s groundout to make it 5-1.

Pinch-hitter Starling Marte tacked on a two-run double in the eighth and scored on a single by Kyle Isbel.

Up next

Twins newcomer Dean Kremer (1-4, 6.50 ERA) pitches against Royals LHP Noah Cameron (5-8, 4.59) on Wednesday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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