Guardians play the Padres in series rubber match

San Diego Padres (66-58, third in the NL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (60-64, fourth in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Casey Mize (4-7, 3.38 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Guardians: Tanner Bibee (4-12, 3.99 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres -111, Guardians -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Cleveland Guardians and the San Diego Padres are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Cleveland is 29-32 at home and 60-64 overall. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.84 ERA, which ranks fifth in the AL.

San Diego is 29-32 on the road and 66-58 overall. The Padres have gone 21-12 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase DeLauter leads the Guardians with a .286 batting average, and has 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 47 walks and 57 RBIs. Steven Kwan is 14 for 42 with a home run and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 25 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Padres. Luis Campusano is 13 for 34 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .256 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Padres: 7-3, .248 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (leg), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (arm)

Padres: Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press