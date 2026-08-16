Athletics square off against the Rangers with series tied 1-1

Texas Rangers (61-63, second in the AL West) vs. Athletics (48-75, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Cody Bradford (0-1, 2.38 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, six strikeouts); Athletics: Jacob Lopez (5-4, 5.38 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

LINE: Rangers -163, Athletics +142; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics and Texas Rangers meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

The Athletics are 48-75 overall and 22-40 at home. The Athletics have a 29-63 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Texas is 61-63 overall and 29-36 in road games. Rangers hitters have a collective .315 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Athletics lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom has 27 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs while hitting .245 for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 7 for 38 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

Joc Pederson has 11 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 46 RBIs for the Rangers. Brandon Nimmo is 10 for 37 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 3-7, .222 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .209 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jacob Wilson: day-to-day (hand), Justin Sterner: 15-Day IL (knee), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (hip), Nick Kurtz: 10-Day IL (thumb), Denzel Clarke: 60-Day IL (foot), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 15-Day IL (hip), Mark Leiter Jr.: 60-Day IL (hip), Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (knee), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Kuroda-Grauer: 10-Day IL (testicle), Brent Rooker: 60-Day IL (knee), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Rangers: Carter Baumler: 60-Day IL (ribs), Michael Helman: 60-Day IL (hand), Jacob deGrom: day-to-day (tricep), Robert Garcia: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Eovaldi: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Higashioka: 10-Day IL (flexor tendon), Jack Leiter: 60-Day IL (ankle), Josh Jung: 10-Day IL (calf), Jose Corniell: 15-Day IL (elbow), Danny Jansen: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jalen Beeks: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press