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Rockies take home losing streak into matchup against the Dodgers

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By AP News

Los Angeles Dodgers (76-51, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (50-76, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.46 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-10, 6.27 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -200, Rockies +165; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to break their five-game home skid with a victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Colorado is 27-34 at home and 50-76 overall. The Rockies have a 34-61 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Los Angeles has a 76-51 record overall and a 39-25 record on the road. Dodgers hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers are up 9-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 57 extra base hits (24 doubles, three triples and 30 home runs). Max Muncy is 9 for 31 with two doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .232 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Hunter Goodman: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Karros: 7-Day IL (concussion), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Sean Sullivan: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (neck), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Wrobleski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Will Smith: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Klein: 15-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (back), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (arm), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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