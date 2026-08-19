Carson Benge hits a two-run homer to help the surging Mets past the Padres, 4-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Carson Benge hitting a two-run homer to conclude an impressive series, helping the New York Mets beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Wednesday.

The fourth-inning homer was the 15th of the season for Benge, who is the first Mets rookie with at least 15 homers and 15 steals since fellow right fielder Darryl Strawberry in 1983.

Benge threw out two runners at the plate in the first inning of Monday’s 2-1 win. He has nine assists this season, including five since Aug. 4 — a span in which the Mets are 11-4 despite a massive sell-off at the trade deadline.

Jared Young capped a two-run eighth with an RBI single.

Nate Lavender (1-0) was credited with the win after retiring all three batters he faced in the sixth. Lavender. Jefry Yan and Jonathan Pintaro all earned their first big league victories on the six-game homestand.

Kodai Senga allowed Gavin Sheets’ pinch-hit RBI single in the ninth before locking down his fourth save in four opportunities in place of the injured Devin Williams.

Mets starter Robert Stock allowed one run and struck out six in 4 1/3 innings. He didn’t allow a hit until Xander Bogaerts led off the fifth with a double.

Fernando Tatis Jr. had an RBI double for the Padres, who entered Wednesday with a two-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the race for the last National League playoff spot.

Michael King (8-9) gave up two runs and struck out four in 6 2/3 innings.

Up next

Padres: Return home Friday, when they have not announced a starter to oppose the Minnesota Twins and LHP Connor Prielipp (3-6, 5.34 ERA).

Mets: Off Thursday before LHP Sean Manaea (4-5, 4.22 ERA) pitches against RHP Sean Burke (7-6, 3.15 ERA) and the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox.

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By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press