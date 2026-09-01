Robert Stock’s first major league win in 7 years lifts Mets past Rays, 3-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Robert Stock pitched shutout ball into the sixth inning for his first major league win in seven years, Mark Vientos homered in his return from the injured list and the New York Mets beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Monday night.

Francisco Alvarez had an RBI single and left fielder Christopher Morel made two pivotal defensive plays as the last-place Mets stopped Tampa Bay’s four-game winning streak. New York, which snapped an eight-game skid at Tropicana Field, had lost six in a row and 11 of 13 to the Rays overall.

Liam Hicks and Chandler Simpson each had an RBI single with two outs in the eighth to pull the Rays to 3-2.

Kodai Senga worked a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.

Tampa Bay has the best record in the American League at 82-55 and began the day with a 4 1/2-game lead in the AL East over the New York Yankees.

The 36-year-old Stock (1-3) allowed five hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings, the longest of his nine big league starts — six this season. He struck out four without issuing a walk and wiggled out of a bases-loaded, none-out jam in the fifth.

It was Stock’s third career win and first as a starter. His previous major league victory came in relief with San Diego on April 5, 2019.

Rays starter Ian Seymour (9-6) allowed three runs and six hits while striking out 10 in 6 1/3 innings. Junior Caminero extended his hitting streak to 13 games.

New York took the lead in the fourth when Bo Bichette led off with a double and scored from third as Vientos grounded into a double play.

The Rays loaded the bases in the fifth but Taylor Walls fouled out and Yandy Diaz struck out before Morel made a leaping catch of Jonathan Aranda’s line drive to save at least two runs, probably three.

Morel also threw out the speedy Simpson trying to stretch a single to end the sixth.

Vientos put the Mets up 2-0 with a leadoff homer in the seventh, and Alvarez singled home another run with two outs.

Vientos had four homers in his last two rehab games at Triple-A Syracuse, including three on Sunday.

Up next

Rays RHP Freddy Peralta (6-11, 5.11 ERA) starts Tuesday against his former teammates. Tampa Bay acquired him from the Mets in an Aug. 2 trade. LHP Sean Manaea (4-6, 4.55) goes for New York.

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See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By ERIK ERLENDSSON

Associated Press