Bolte’s first career multihomer game leads Athletics over Rangers 9-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Henry Bolte had his first career multihomer game, Zack Gelof, Jonah Heim and Alika Williams also went deep, and the Athletics scored nine unanswered runs to beat the Texas Rangers 9-2 on Wednesday.

Bolte hit the first of his homers in the third inning, a two-run, game-tying shot, before Gelof gave the A’s a 3-2 lead with a solo home run.

Bolte struck again in the fourth, crushing his eighth homer of the season over the right-field wall for another two-run blast. Heim, in his return to Globe Life Field after playing for the Rangers from 2020-25, followed with a solo homer against his former team, extending the Athletics’ lead to 6-2.

Alika Williams capped the scoring with a two-run home run in the fifth and an RBI double in the seventh to help the A’s avoid a three-game sweep.

Jacob Lopez (6-4) threw six innings, striking out seven and allowing both runs on six hits. Over his last 10 starts, he has a 2.28 ERA and 61 strikeouts over 51 1/3 innings.

Ezequiel Durán and Justin Foscue both had solo home runs for the Rangers. The hit was Durán’s first career leadoff homer.

Cody Bradford (0-4) allowed five runs — all on homers — in four innings of work for Texas.

Up next

Athletics: RHP Jack Perkins (3-10, 6.42 ERA) takes the mound for a opener of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

Rangers: RHP Cal Quantrill (6-5, 3.01) starts Thursday’s Game 1 of a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

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