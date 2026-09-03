Nelson Velázquez’s 2-run single in the 8th inning gives Astros 2-0 win over White Sox

HOUSTON (AP) — Nelson Velázquez hit a two-run single in the eighth inning to break a scoreless tie, Hayden Wesneski and two relievers combined on a three-hitter and the Houston Astros defeated the Chicago White Sox 2-0 on Wednesday night.

With one out in the eighth, Yordan Alvarez singled and Isaac Paredes walked before Jose Altuve was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Pinch-runner Nick Allen was thrown out at home trying to score on a grounder by Daulton Varsho back to Sean Newcomb (2-4) before Velázquez laced his single into left-center field.

Wesneski allowed one hit with five strikeouts over seven shutout innings. He has allowed one run and five hits over his last three starts, a span of 17 innings. A.J. Blubaugh (5-2) gave up two hits in the eighth before Josh Hader pitched the ninth for his 22nd save.

Wesneski retired 14 of the last 15 batters he faced, including 12 straight between a one-out walk to Sam Antonacci in the third and a one-out walk to Braden Montgomery in the seventh.

Davis Martin scattered five hits with three strikeouts over 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his first start since Aug. 13. Martin, who had been on the 15-day injured list with a right middle finger blister, was activated before the game.

The White Sox had several chances to score in the eighth, but came up empty. Tristan Peters hit a leadoff triple, but was thrown out at home two batters later while trying to score on a groundout by Antonacci to shortstop Jeremy Peña. Munetaka Murakami singled to load the bases with one out, but Miguel Vargas grounded into a double play to end the inning.

Up next

RHP Luis Castillo (4-10, 5.31 ERA) starts Thursday for the White Sox opposite RHP Hunter Brown (4-3, 3.33 ERA) for the Astros in the finale of the four-game series.

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