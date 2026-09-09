Athletics and Blue Jays square off in series rubber match

Toronto Blue Jays (73-73, fourth in the AL East) vs. Athletics (58-88, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 3:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Braydon Fisher (3-4, 3.20 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Athletics: Brady Basso (1-2, 4.32 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -186, Athletics +151; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

The Athletics have a 58-88 record overall and a 26-45 record at home. Athletics hitters have a collective .319 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the AL.

Toronto is 73-73 overall and 36-38 in road games. The Blue Jays have a 26-13 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Blue Jays are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Ernie Clement has 30 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 46 RBIs while hitting .273 for the Blue Jays. Nathan Lukes is 13 for 39 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .245 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by one run

Blue Jays: 7-3, .277 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.T. Ginn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Shea Langeliers: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Kuroda-Grauer: 60-Day IL (testicle), Jacob Wilson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Kurtz: 60-Day IL (thumb), Tyler Soderstrom: 60-Day IL (hip), Brooks Kriske: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Sterner: 60-Day IL (knee), Mark Leiter Jr.: 60-Day IL (hip), Brent Rooker: 60-Day IL (knee), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (knee)

Blue Jays: Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (elbow), Patrick Corbin: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonatan Clase: 60-Day IL (foot), Addison Barger: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (back), Trey Yesavage: 15-Day IL (knee), Luis Urias: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jose Berrios: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bloss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Ponce: 60-Day IL (knee), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press