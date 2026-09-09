Giants take on the Cardinals on home winning streak

St. Louis Cardinals (72-74, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-85, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (12-6, 3.51 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Giants: Blade Tidwell (0-2, 4.43 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -111, Giants -110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants, on a three-game home winning streak, host the St. Louis Cardinals.

San Francisco is 61-85 overall and 35-36 at home. The Giants have gone 31-61 in games when they have allowed a home run.

St. Louis has a 72-74 record overall and a 38-36 record in road games. The Cardinals have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .243.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jung Hoo Lee has a .279 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 28 doubles, four triples and nine home runs. Bryce Eldridge is 14 for 37 with a home run and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Alec Burleson has 22 home runs, 51 walks and 104 RBIs while hitting .284 for the Cardinals. Thomas Saggese is 16 for 33 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .266 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Giants: Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jesus Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Bericoto: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Gage: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Houser: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (forearm), Casey Schmitt: 60-Day IL (leg), Carson Whisenhunt: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.T. Brubaker: 15-Day IL (ribs), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Daniel Susac: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor McDonald: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 60-Day IL (leg), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Wetherholt: 10-Day IL (wrist), Blaze Jordan: 10-Day IL (ankle), Peter Strzelecki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Everson Pereira: 10-Day IL (hand), Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press