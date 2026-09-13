Nationals look to sweep 3-game series against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (56-92, fifth in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (69-81, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Grayson Rodriguez (4-7, 6.28 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Nationals: Jake Irvin (2-9, 5.52 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals -122, Angels -101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to sweep a three-game series with a victory against the Los Angeles Angels.

Washington has a 69-81 record overall and a 35-40 record in home games. The Nationals rank second in the NL with 198 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Los Angeles has a 56-92 record overall and a 26-48 record on the road. The Angels are 22-10 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daylen Lile has 27 doubles, seven triples and 20 home runs for the Nationals. Keibert Ruiz is 11 for 28 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Zach Neto has 25 home runs, 55 walks and 72 RBIs while hitting .240 for the Angels. Wade Meckler is 11 for 32 with three doubles and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .224 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Angels: 3-7, .227 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Matt Waldron: 60-Day IL (chest), Harry Ford: day-to-day (hand), Connelly Early: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ Herz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Orlando Ribalta: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josiah Gray: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Millas: 60-Day IL (finger), PJ Poulin: 60-Day IL (flexor), Mitchell Parker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Angels: Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (knee), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (side), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (hamstring), George Klassen: 15-Day IL (back), Jack Kochanowicz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press