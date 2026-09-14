Giants visit the Cardinals to start 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (62-88, fourth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (74-76, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Landen Roupp (9-13, 4.00 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 139 strikeouts); Cardinals: Quinn Mathews (1-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -139, Giants +113; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the San Francisco Giants on Monday to start a three-game series.

St. Louis has a 36-39 record in home games and a 74-76 record overall. The Cardinals have gone 28-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Francisco has a 62-88 record overall and a 26-49 record in road games. Giants hitters have a collective .407 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Walker has 33 doubles, 28 home runs and 100 RBIs while hitting .281 for the Cardinals. Nathan Church is 13 for 34 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Drew Gilbert has 14 doubles, three triples and nine home runs for the Giants. Rafael Devers is 13 for 38 with four doubles and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .270 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Giants: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: JJ Wetherholt: 10-Day IL (wrist), Peter Strzelecki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blaze Jordan: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (forearm), Everson Pereira: 10-Day IL (hand)

Giants: Rafael Devers: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Victor Bericoto: 10-Day IL (knee), J.T. Brubaker: 15-Day IL (ribs), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jesus Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Gage: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Houser: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (forearm), Casey Schmitt: 60-Day IL (leg), Carson Whisenhunt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Daniel Susac: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor McDonald: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 60-Day IL (leg), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press