Giants enter matchup with the Cardinals on losing streak

San Francisco Giants (62-89, fourth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (75-76, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Blade Tidwell (0-2, 4.82 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (12-6, 3.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -167, Giants +136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants look to stop a four-game losing streak with a win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 37-39 record in home games and a 75-76 record overall. The Cardinals have gone 51-18 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco has a 62-89 record overall and a 26-50 record in road games. The Giants have a 44-14 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Giants lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivan Herrera has 25 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Cardinals. Leonardo Bernal is 13 for 39 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Giants: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: JJ Wetherholt: 10-Day IL (wrist), Peter Strzelecki: 15-Day IL (forearm), Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blaze Jordan: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hunter Dobbins: 15-Day IL (forearm), Everson Pereira: 10-Day IL (hand)

Giants: Rafael Devers: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Victor Bericoto: 10-Day IL (knee), J.T. Brubaker: 15-Day IL (ribs), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Jesus Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (elbow), Keaton Winn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Gage: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Houser: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (forearm), Casey Schmitt: 60-Day IL (leg), Carson Whisenhunt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Daniel Susac: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor McDonald: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 60-Day IL (leg), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press