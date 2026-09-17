Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell leaves start after an inning because of groin tightness

CINCINNATI (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell left his start Wednesday night against the Cincinnati Reds after an inning because of left groin tightness.

Snell began the season on the IL with left shoulder inflammation. He had surgery in May to remove loose bodies and bone spurs from his left elbow.

He allowed a single to Sal Stewart and had one strikeout in the first inning. Stewart was picked off to end the inning. Snell threw 19 pitches, 10 for strikes.

The Dodgers could clinch the NL West on Wednesday. They already have clinched a 14th consecutive postseason berth.

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