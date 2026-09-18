Nola dominates Mets in 3-0 win as Phillies tie Cubs for top NL wild card

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Nola allowed three hits over seven innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Mets 3-0 Thursday night to tie the Chicago Cubs for the top NL wild card in a game interrupted by a scary collision that led to New York first baseman Jared Young being carted off the field.

Young was knocked down when pitcher Nolan McLean struck him on the head with a knee when the two converged for Justin Crawford’s slow grounder in the sixth. Young was motionless on the field after the collision and taken to a hospital. New York manager Andy Green said a CT scan was negative and Young had concussion symptoms.

Nola (7-10) didn’t allow a hit until Nick Morabito singled with one out in the sixth. He struck out four and walked three, improving to 4-2 with a 2.07 ERA in his last 10 starts.

Jonathan Bowlan got two outs in the eighth before exiting due to right groin tightness with a 2-2 count on Francisco Lindor. Phillies manager Don Mattingly said Bowlan would be re-evaluated Friday.

Jhoan Duran pitched a one-hit ninth for his 32nd save in 34 chances, finishing the Phillies’ major league-high 19th shutout, the team’s most since 21 in 2011.

Philadelphia is 85-68, the same as the Cubs. The Phillies closed within four games of NL East-leading Atlanta (89-64).

New York has been blanked 15 times, second-most in the major leagues behind Cincinnati’s 17.

Bryce Harper had an RBI single and Luis Arraez and Crawford had sacrifice flies.

McLean (11-10) allowed one run, seven hits and three walks in five innings while striking out five.

Up next

Newly acquired RHP José Urquidy (2-2, 5.28 ERA) is expected to pitch for the Phillies in some capacity Friday against Mets LHP Zac Thornton (4-5, 3.44 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press