Griffin Jax tosses 5 shutout innings as Rays near AL East title with a 5-1 victory over the Red Sox

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Griffin Jax tossed five shutout innings and the Tampa Bay Rays crept closer to the AL East title with a 5-1 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The Rays will have an opportunity to clinch the franchise’s fifth division title during Tuesday’s doubleheader at the New York Yankees.

Despite the loss, the Red Sox later secured a playoff berth when the Houston Astros lost to the Atlanta Braves. The Red Sox waited out the Astros-Braves result and held a celebration in their clubhouse. The Red Sox, who were 32-46 and 15 1/2 games back in the AL East on June 24, have since gone 52-25.

Jax (8-10) allowed three singles and worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth inning by striking out Roman Anthony. Cole Sulser, Brody Hopkins and Steven Matz each pitched an inning of scoreless relief.

Boston’s Trevor Story spoiled the shutout in the ninth with a one-out home run off right-hander Ty Johnson.

The Rays scored four first-inning runs off left-hander Patrick Sandoval (1-7). Jonny DeLuca smashed a two-run, bases-loaded double down the left-field line and Chandler Simpson followed with a two-run single. Sandoval began the inning by walking Yandy Diaz and Ryan Vilade, then surrendering a single to Junior Caminero.

Sandoval then retired 21 of his next 23 batters and worked through the seventh inning, allowing only a first-inning walk and a fourth-inning homer, both to Victor Mesa Jr.

Up next

After a day off Monday, Boston will start LHP Payton Tolle (9-6, 3.02) at home against the Cleveland Guardians. Right-hander Nick Martinez (15-4, 2.94) is set to start the opener of the doubleheader in New York, while right-hander Drew Rasmussen (15-5, 2.72) to pitch Game 2.

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