Drew Gilbert’s homer and 2-run single lead Giants past Twins 5-2 to end 3-game losing streak

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Drew Gilbert homered and hit a two-run single, leading the San Francisco Giants past the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Monday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Brett Harris singled in a pair of runs for San Francisco in the first inning and Gilbert did the same in the second before leading off the fifth with his 11th homer.

Brooks Lee homered to begin the fourth against Giants starter Blade Tidwell, who exited after one more batter because of elbow discomfort. He will undergo tests Tuesday.

Tidwell was coming off his first win with the Giants and second of his career last time out at St. Louis.

Tristan Beck (1-0) relieved and pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings for the win. Trent Harris worked the ninth for his second save.

Bo Davidson had his first career hit and stolen base in the first — becoming the first Giants player to get a hit and steal a base in his major league debut since Red Tramback on Sept. 15, 1940.

The Giants opened their season-ending homestand, which concludes against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend, with their third victory in 10 games. They were swept by the two-time defending World Series champion Dodgers last weekend in Los Angeles.

Emmanuel Rodríguez homered in the eighth for the Twins.

Minnesota right-hander Zebby Matthews (9-11) struck out nine — his second-most this season behind 10 on July 31 at Seattle — and didn’t walk a batter. He allowed five runs and eight hits over five innings.

Up next

Twins RHP Taj Bradley (11-6, 3.81 ERA) pitches the middle game of the series Tuesday night opposite Giants RHP Anthony Molina (3-1, 4.18).

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By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer