Bradley passes 200 strikeouts, pitches Twins to 3-2 win over Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) —

Minnesota’s Taj Bradley held the Giants to a run on three hits in six innings and the Twins knocked off San Francisco 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Bradley (12-6) struck out Drew Gilbert leading off the first for his 200th strikeout of the season. He became the ninth pitcher in the majors to reach the 200-strikeout plateau in 2026 and finished Tuesday’s game with six K’s, giving him 205 for the year.

His previous career high was 154, set with Tampa Bay in 2024.

San Francisco scored a run in the ninth and had men at first and second with two outs before Jeff Hoffman struck out Victor Bericoto swinging on a 3-2 slider to earn his sixth save.

Giants starter Anthony Molina (3-2) retired the first 10 Minnesota hitters before Brooks Lee singled with one out in the fourth inning. Molina carried a 1-0 lead into the sixth.

Then with one out, Ryan Kreidler singled, and Luke Keaschall hit a triple to the left-center gap that made it a 1-1 game. Lee followed with a single to right to drive in Keaschall and put the Twins on top.

Molina allowed those two runs on four hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Walker Jenkins jolted the first pitch from reliever Duncan Davitt over the wall in right to lead off the seventh. Jenkins’ fourth homer of the season increased Minnesota’s edge to 3-1.

The Giants scored their first run in the second on a safety-squeeze bunt by Drew Cavanaugh that brought home Shay Whitcomb.

Up next

Twins LHP Connor Prielipp (6-7, 4.94) closes the three-game series against Giants LHP Cesar Perdomo (0-1, 3.72 ERA) on Wednesday afternoon.

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By STEVE KRONER

Associated Press