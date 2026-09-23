Miami Marlins stymie Chicago’s push for NL wild card with 8-2 victory over the Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Griffin Conine drove in Esteury Ruiz with a tiebreaking single in Miami’s six-run 12th inning, and the Marlins stymied Chicago’s push for an NL wild card with an 8-2 victory over the Cubs on Tuesday night.

Conine put Miami ahead to stay with his well-placed blooper to left field. Jakob Marsee added a run-scoring single, and Joe Mack capped the outburst with a two-run single.

Kyle Stowers hit a solo homer for the Marlins (77-80), who had lost three in a row. Josh Ekness (3-4) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

The Cubs (87-70) could have clinched a playoff berth with a win or an Arizona loss, but the Diamondbacks won 7-2 at Colorado.

Chicago, San Diego and Philadelphia are tied atop the wild-card standings for all three NL spots. The Phillies posted a 6-4 victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday night, and the Padres lost 7-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cubs had a chance to win the game in the 10th, loading the bases with two down. But Miami second baseman Javier Sanoja robbed Pedro Ramírez of a game-ending single with a terrific sliding stop.

Caleb Thielbar (3-4) was charged with the loss.

Chicago played without third baseman Alex Bregman, who is recovering from multiple facial fractures after he was struck in the face by a foul ball. The three-time All-Star could return to the lineup before the end of the regular season this weekend.

Miami jumped in front when Stowers doubled and scored on Agustín Ramírez’s single in the fourth. Stowers added his 20th homer in the sixth.

Chicago rallied in the bottom half, putting runners on the corners with no outs. Michael Busch then hit a hard grounder to first, but Mack mishandled Deyvison De Los Santos’ throw to the plate and Pete Crow-Armstrong scampered home with the Cubs’ first run. One batter later, Ian Happ hit a tying single off Calvin Faucher.

Up next

Ryan Gusto (1-5, 4.14 ERA) starts for Miami on Wednesday night, and fellow right-hander Kevin Gausman (9-12, 4.55) pitches for Chicago.

___

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer