Judge hopes to be ready for playoffs and Stanton could return for Yankees after 5 1/2-month absence

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hopes to return from a strained right calf for the playoffs next week and Giancarlo Stanton could be back after a 5 1/2-month absence.

New York manager Aaron Boone repeated he’s not counting on Judge to play in the AL Wild Card Series opener Tuesday. Judge, sidelined since Sept. 16, said he’s trying to do all he can to be in the lineup.

“The Bronx is a magical place in October,” Judge said after Wednesday night’s 9-2 win over AL East champion Tampa Bay. “I don’t want to miss out on that opportunity.”

Judge had a platelet-poor plasma injection Monday. He was sidelined by a fractured rib from May 31 to Sept. 8 and played in just seven games before the latest injury.

“Any injection doesn’t feel too good that day, but I feel a lot better today and we’re going to keep making strides,” he said.

A three-time AL MVP, Judge is hitting .241 with 18 homers, 41 RBIs and an .871 OPS in 66 games this season, including .174 with one homer and three RBIs since coming back from the rib injury.

“We are going to listen to the body and see how he heals,” Boone said. “If he is in a position to do that, obviously we are going to want him. So, no, I haven’t ruled anything out, of course.”

Boone said Tuesday he wasn’t planning on having Judge available for next week’s best-of-three series, likely against Boston.

“Obviously as a player, you don’t want to hear that but that’s out of my control,” Judge said.

Boone said Judge had a moderate strain.

“Everybody’s `moderate’ is a little different,” Judge said.

Stanton, trying to return from injuries to calf muscles in both legs, faced pitchers Wednesday at Double-A Somerset along with center fielder Trent Grisham, sidelined since straining his right hamstring on Sept. 4. Both ran the bases and Stanton homered while taking six or seven at-bats.

“Putting them on the outskirts of the conversation,” Boone, bothered by a cold, said in a raspy voice.

Following the end of the seasons for Yankees farm teams, New York has minor leaguers working out at Somerset in nearby New Jersey.

Stanton hasn’t played since April 24 because of strained calf muscles in both legs after starting the season with a .256 batting average, three homers and 14 RBIs in 24 games. The 36-year-old former NL MVP had 38 homers and 100 RBIs in his first season with New York in 2018 but has missed 500 of 1,194 games since (41.9%), through the end of this regular season.

His other injuries included strains of his right biceps, right knee, left hamstring (three times), left quadriceps and both calf muscles along with right ankle inflammation, left Achilles tendinitis and tendon pain in both elbows.

“You’re looking more at a pinch-hit scenario,” Boone said. “We’ll see if that’s even a realistic option.”

Stanton is owed $25 million next year in the final guaranteed season of a $325 million, 13-year contract that includes a $10 million buyout of a 2028 club option.

Lagrange could be brought up for major league debut

Carlos Lagrange, a 23-year-old right-hander who reached 100 mph with 98 pitches at Triple-A this year, threw to batters at Somerset. He was out between June 28 and Sept. 16 because of a right capsule strain.

Lagrange was shifted to the bullpen at the start of June.

“He’s in the conversation for something,” Boone said.

Clarke Schmidt still out

Right-hander Clarke Schmidt, who returned Sept. 16 following Tommy John surgery in July 2025, played catch but remains sidelined by right biceps cramps. New York had hoped to use him as a reliever in the postseason.

“Today was better than yesterday,” Boone said. “If he’s not a real viable option by tomorrow, then we’ll probably go a different way.”

Postseason rotation

Boone said Cam Schlitter will start Game 1 or 2 of the playoffs. Max Fried appears set to start whichever game Schlittler doesn’t, with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón available for Game 3.

“Whoever goes 1 or 2 can pitch 2 and 5 in the next series,” Boone said.

Fernando Cruz throws a bullpen

Right-hander Fernando Cruz threw a bullpen this week and is to throw another one Thursday.

He hasn’t pitched in a game since Aug. 25 because of right elbow discomfort caused by a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament.

“I’m in a really good position to be back I will say in the next couple of weeks,” Cruz said.

He took issue with the diagnosis of his injury.

“I had a real good inflammation, real stiffness and irritation,” he said. “People can say it’s a partial tear, but in my heart it’s not a partial tear.”

Volpe will see time at the hot corner

With second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. back from a sprained right thumb, Boone said Anthony Volpe will see time at third.

“I’ll probably get him on there a time or two,” Boone said.

Volpe entered Wednesday hitting .263 with one homer, seven RBIs and four stolen bases over 11 games since his recall from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He played three games at third base for the RailRiders.

“It didn’t feel that bad when I played there, but we’ll see,” Volpe said.

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By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer