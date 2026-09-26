Kiké Hernández hits tiebreaking home run leading off 9th to lift Dodgers over Giants 4-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kiké Hernández hit a tiebreaking home run leading off the ninth inning, Mookie Betts also homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Saturday.

Bo Davidson hit a tying sacrifice fly off Evan Phillips (3-2) with two outs in the eighth for San Francisco before Hernández answered against Trent Harris (0-1) for his fourth homer.

Tanner Scott closed out a second straight game, earning his 25th save.

Betts homered with two outs in the third inning for his team’s first hit before Miguel Rojas and Tommy Edman added RBI singles the next two innings.

Betts’ blast to the bleachers in left-center sent the large contingent of Dodgers fans in the sellout crowd of 40,124 at Oracle Park into a frenzy on a beautiful sunny afternoon in the Bay Area.

Shohei Ohtani, playing for a fourth straight day following a 13-game absence with right biceps discomfort, went 1 for 5 with two strikeouts after an 0-for-4 showing with three Ks on Friday night.

When Camilo Doval pitched the seventh for San Francisco, he became the 71st player used by the club this season — matching Atlanta’s MLB record set last year.

Los Angeles left-hander Blake Snell struck out three and didn’t walk a batter, allowing one run on five hits over four innings in his final playoff tune-up.

The Giants lost their fourth straight, seventh of eight and seventh in a row to the rival Dodgers after taking four of five in the series to start the year.

Los Angeles earned its 14th shutout of the season in a 2-0 win Friday, then manager Dave Roberts rested first baseman Freddie Freeman and gave Hernández a start. The Dodgers improved their majors-best road record to 48-32.

Up next

Neither team had announced its starter for Sunday’s regular-season finale, when beloved Giants broadcaster Mike Krukow will be celebrated before he retires from the booth after nearly four decades.

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By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer