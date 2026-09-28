MLB announces crew chiefs for Wild Card Series umpire crews

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Baker, Bill Miller, Alan Porter and Mark Wegner will be the umpire crew chiefs for this week’s Wild Card Series.

All crew chiefs will be at third base for the openers and will not work behind the plate during the best-of-three round, Major League Baseball said Monday.

Miller will be working his eighth wild-card round, and Baker, Porter and Wegner will work their sixth.

Paul Clemons, Emil Jiménez, Alex MacKay, Charlie Ramos and Clint Vondrak will umpire postseason games for the first time.

Wegner will work the Red Sox-Yankees series in New York, joined for Tuesday’s opener by Nate Tomlinson behind the plate, Scott Barry at first, John Libka at second, John Tumpane in left and Jiménez in right. Barry was behind the plate for Game 2 of last year’s Red Sox-Yankees matchup and Libka also was on the crew.

Umpires rotate from right field to left and then clockwise around the bases starting at third, meaning an umpire who is at second for the opener will be behind the plate for a potential third game of the best-of-three Wild Card Series.

Porter will work the Chicago White Sox-Houston Astros series, joined in Game 1 by MacKay behind the plate, Alex Tosi at first, Ryan Additon at second, Edwin Moscoso in left and Clemons in right.

Miller’s crew will be at the Chicago Cubs’ series at the San Diego Padres. He will be joined in the opener by Ramon DeJesus behind the plate, Erich Bacchus at first, Chad Fairchild at second, Rob Drake in left and Vondrak in right. Bacchus was behind the plate for the opener of last year’s Cubs-Padres first-round series.

Baker’s crew will work the Atlanta Braves’ series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies, with Dan Merzel behind the plate, Adam Beck at first, Mark Ripperger at second, Nestor Ceja in left and Ramos in right.

Adrian Johnson, David Rackley, Chris Segal and Brian Walk will be the replay umpires at the video center in the commissioner’s office.

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