Rays ace Drew Rasmussen to start World Series Game 5 on short rest against Milwaukee

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Drew Rasmussen will start for Tampa Bay on three days’ rest in Game 5 of the World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night, trying to stave off elimination for the Rays.

A 31-year-old right-hander, Rasmussen threw 89 pitches over 3 2/3 innings in Game 2 on Saturday, giving up four runs in the first inning and getting no decision as Milwaukee rallied for a 5-4 victory and a 2-0 Series lead.

“Called Ras right after he’d left the ballpark, and he was 100% on board wanting the ball,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He held out from throwing a bullpen yesterday with this possibly in the back of his mind that he’s going to go out and prepare. I think Ras, knowing him, he’s pretty motivated to get back out there and give us what he can. He wasn’t satisfied with how maybe Game 2 went.”

Rasmussen has had three major elbow operations in his career, including Tommy John surgeries in 2016 and 2017 and an internal brace procedure in 2023. The two-time All-Star was 16-5 with a 2.67 ERA in the regular season.

Rasmussen served as an opener for the Rays in 2024 and made short starts on two days’ rest after relief appearances.

Jacob Misiorowski was to start on regular four days’ rest for the Brewers, who have a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series after wasting a 12th-inning lead in a 4-3 loss Tuesday.

Tampa Bay used seven pitchers Tuesday: starter Griffin Jax along with relievers Kevin Kelly, Game 1 starter Nick Martinez, Bryan Baker, Tyler Wells, Cam Booser and Ian Seymour.

Caminero in lineup after leaving Game 4 with foot injury

Rays third baseman Junior Caminero was in the lineup, batting third, after leaving Tuesday night’s game for a pinch runner in the 12th inning.

Caminero limped, favoring his left foot, after he reached leading off the 12th on an error. He went from first to third on Liam Hicks’ single, then was replaced.

“He’s been dealing with some lower extremity injuries, but there’s a lot of guys that are nicked up right now playing through a lot,” Cash said. “Know that Cammy will be ready to go today.”

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By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer