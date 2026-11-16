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Brewers acquire pitcher Ryan Walker from Giants for two minor league prospects

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By AP News

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Reliever Ryan Walker went to the World Series champion Milwaukee Brewers in a trade on Sunday that sent right-handed pitchers Blake Holub and Gavin Perry to the San Francisco Giants.

The Brewers are hoping Walker can bounce back from a season in which the right-hander went 0-1 with a 7.16 ERA and three saves in 33 appearances.

Walker, who turns 31 on Nov. 26, began this season as the Giants’ primary closer after collecting a team-high 17 saves in 2025. But he struggled to such an extent that he got sent to the minors in May before returning to the big leagues a month later.

He owns a 20-15 record, 3.56 ERA and 31 saves in 226 career appearances, all with the Giants. He has 260 strikeouts in 235 1/3 innings.

Walker’s best season came in 2024, when he went 10-4 with a 1.91 ERA and 10 saves in 76 appearances.

Holub, 28, went 5-4 with a 2.10 ERA and five saves in 50 games for Triple-A Nashville this past season. Perry, 23, hasn’t yet made his professional debut after getting selected out of Western Kentucky in the 11th round of this year’s draft.

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