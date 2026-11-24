NEW YORK (AP) — After missing the playoffs two years in a row, the New York Mets are taking a familiar tack in trying to solve their problem.

Throwing money at it.

Steve Cohen has reportedly spent more than $1 billion on an art collection that includes works by Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock, among others. Well, the Mets’ owner certainly likes to land his high-priced baseball stars, too: Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto — and now Tarik Skubal.

Coming off a last-place finish in the NL East and their worst record (74-88) since 2017, the Mets agreed with Skubal on a $450 million, nine-year deal Sunday, two days after the two-time Cy Young Award winner turned 30.

Happy belated birthday.

It’s the largest contract ever given to a pitcher, surpassing Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s $325 million, 12-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers that began in 2024.

And with a $50 million annual average, it tops the previous high for a pitcher of $43.33 million for Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. Both were signed by Cohen before the Mets traded them for minor league prospects during a disappointing 2023 season, when New York finished in fourth place at 75-87.

Skubal’s deal marks the second time in the past three offseasons that Cohen hooked the biggest fish on the free-agent market, after scoring Soto with a record $765 million, 15-year contract in December 2024.

Which only makes it all the more puzzling why the Mets let homegrown fan favorite Pete Alonso, the franchise home run leader, walk out the door for a $155 million, five-year deal with Baltimore last fall.

But the fact is the Mets have played precisely zero postseason games since Soto’s arrival, and the team hasn’t won a World Series title since 1986.

Fans are getting restless, to put it mildly. Cohen must be, too.

When he bought the club in November 2020, the hedge fund manager and longtime Mets fan said it would be a disappointment if he didn’t bring a World Series crown to Citi Field within five years. That time frame has already passed, and Cohen acknowledged that winning in Major League Baseball is harder than he anticipated.

Championships are not for sale.

So the question remains, is the acquisition of another expensive star in Skubal enough to pull the Mets out of their tailspin since a surprise trip to the 2024 National League Championship Series?

Skubal is a grand prize who fits the Mets like a glove

Perhaps baseball’s best starting pitcher, the left-hander certainly provides a much-needed ace atop the rotation to pair with 25-year-old righty Nolan McLean, who finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting after going 12-10 with a 3.16 ERA in 31 starts last season.

Skubal, who won AL Cy Young Awards in 2024 and ‘25 with the Detroit Tigers, could also have a positive impact on New York’s other young starters such as Christian Scott, Zac Thornton and Jonah Tong.

The team’s 2027 World Series title odds jumped toward the top of the board with the Skubal news, behind only the Dodgers, Brewers and Yankees. But the Mets struggled mightily at the plate this year, partly because of calf injuries that cost Lindor and Soto significant time, and the bullpen still has holes to fill.

New York first needs to catch Washington (77-85) and Miami (80-82) in the NL East, let alone Philadelphia (88-74) and Atlanta (94-68), before setting its sights on Los Angeles (100-62) and Milwaukee (103-59) for National League supremacy.

That’s a lot of ground to make up. And in an era when starting pitchers get injured so frequently and provide fewer and fewer innings even when healthy, it’s reasonable to ask whether such a heavy investment in one arm was wise.

How best to build the entire roster

Skubal went 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA in 26 starts this year for the Tigers and Dodgers, who acquired him on Aug. 2 for three prospects. He didn’t pitch between April 29 and June 13 because of surgery to remove a loose body in his left elbow.

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, who played a large role in building the Brewers roster that won the World Series last month, has historically avoided giving long-term contracts to pitchers — although New York pursued Yamamoto and was thought to have offered him a similar deal to the one he signed with the Dodgers.

Of course, it’s not as though Cohen’s checkbook is closed and the Mets are done dealing.

They agreed Monday with first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on a one-year contract, two days after agreeing with 22-year-old center fielder A.J. Ewing on a $95 million, eight-year deal that includes a club option for 2035.

In all likelihood, there’s more to come as the Mets work to improve.

Baseball’s economic system could change dramatically in the near future

Looking ahead, the mega deal for Skubal could be the last of its kind. And the Mets might have a difficult time constructing a deep and balanced roster with huge salaries owed to a handful of players like Soto, Skubal and the 33-year-old Lindor, who has five seasons left on a $341 million, 10-year contract through 2031.

Not to mention Bo Bichette at $42 million next year and potentially 2028, too.

With baseball’s collective bargaining agreement set to expire soon, owners proposed a salary cap that players have vowed never to accept, and a lockout looms Dec. 2 that threatens the 2027 season.

The Mets have the sport’s second-highest luxury tax payroll at $366 million this year, and their 2026 payroll is $108 million above MLB’s proposed cap figure for 2028.

Perhaps the Skubal deal signals Cohen isn’t too concerned about baseball actually having a salary cap in the future. Or maybe he believes this could be a last chance to wield his wallet and take an unobstructed financial swing for the fences — so take that swing now and figure out the rest later.

Either way, the Mets appear to have another pricey superstar in the fold.

And plenty of bills to pay.

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By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer