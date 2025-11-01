Jamison Battle scores 20 points and hits key pair of 3s as Raptors beat Cavs 112-101

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jamison Battle scored 20 points, including a pair of 3-pointers that helped the Toronto Raptors pull away in the final two minutes of a 112-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Cup opener for both teams Friday night.

The Cavaliers, who were without All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen because of injuries, were within four when Battle made a 3 with 1:07 remaining and hit another half a minute later for a 108-98 lead. Battle made all seven of his shots, six from long range.

RJ Barrett and Brandon Ingram also scored 20 points apiece for the Raptors, who stopped a four-game losing streak that followed a season-opening win.

Evan Mobley scored 29 points and D’Andre Hunter added 26 for the Cavaliers. Mitchell didn’t play due to left hamstring tightness, and Allen was out two nights after breaking the ring finger on his left hand in a 125-105 loss to Boston.

The Raptors trailed by 10 points midway through the third quarter but went back in front in the final minute of the quarter on a bucket by Scottie Barnes, who had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cavaliers were back in front in the middle of the fourth quarter when Battle gave the Raptors the lead for good with a 3-pointer.

Jaylon Tyson scored 18 points for Cleveland.

Up next

Raptors: Memphis at home Sunday.

Cavaliers: Atlanta at home Sunday.

___

