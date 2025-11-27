Skip to main content
Brandon Ingram hits late jumper, Raptors beat Pacers 97-95 for 9th straight win

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Pacers Raptors Basketball

TORONTO (AP) — Brandon Ingram made a 15-foot jumper with 0.6 seconds left to give the Toronto Raptors their ninth straight victory, 97-95 over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Toronto wrapped up a top-two seed and homecourt in the NBA Cup quarterfinals with the victory and Milwaukee’s loss to Miami on Wednesday.

Ingram had 26 points and eight rebounds to help Toronto finish the Cup group stage 4-0 and improve to 14-5 overall. Scottie Barnes had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Immanuel Quickley added 15 points.

TJ McConnell led Indiana with 16 points. The injury-ravaged Pacers have lost three straight to fall to 2-16. They are 0-3 in Cup play.

Up next

Pacers: Host Washington on Friday night.

Raptors: At Charlotte on Saturday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

