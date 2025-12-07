Skip to main content
Jalen Johnson has 2nd triple-double in 2 nights to lead the Hawks past the Wizards, 131-116

By AP News
By AP News
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jalen Johnson had his second straight triple-double and fourth of the season, finishing with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in the Atlanta Hawks’ 131-116 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

On Friday night, Johnson had 21 points, 18 rebounds and 16 assists in a 134-133 home loss to Denver.

Onyeka Okongwu added 21 points for the Hawks. They snapped a three-game losing streak and avenged a 132-113 loss in Washington on Nov. 25.

Vít Krejci scored 14 points and made three of his four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to help Atlanta pull away after giving back a lead that had been 20 in the second quarter and 18 in the third.

CJ McCollum scored 28 points for last-place Washington, which lost its third in a row and second straight at home following two consecutive home wins. He hit seven 3s as the Wizards stayed in the game on 17-of-28 shooting beyond the arc.

Johnson surpassed the triple-double threshold with a defensive rebound late in the third quarter and helped Atlanta outrebound Washington 45-26 and outscore the Wizards 70-42 in the paint.

Even so, the Wizards fought back into a brief tie after their 23-8 run tied it at 97 early in the fourth.

The Hawks responded with an 8-0 spurt of their own, keyed by Krejci’s second and third 3s, and Washington never again closed within a possession.

Up next:

Hawks: Visit Detroit on Friday night.

Wizards: Host Cavaliers on Friday

___

AP NBA: https://www.apnews.

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN
Associated Press

Money

