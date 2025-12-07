Zach LaVine scores 42, Kings top Heat 127-111 to snap four-game slide

MIAMI (AP) — Zach LaVine had season highs of eight 3-pointers and 42 points, and the Sacramento Kings got their first double-digit win of the season Saturday by topping the Miami Heat 127-111.

Keegan Murray scored 16, Nique Clifford had 15 and DeMar DeRozan finished with 13 for the Kings, who came into the game having lost four straight and 12 of their last 14. Sacramento’s five wins entering the night were by a combined 18 points, none of them by more than a five-point margin.

LaVine’s previous bests this season were six 3s and 34 points. Sacramento led by as many as 28 — another season-best — and got its biggest win ever in Miami. The Kings were 6-31 all-time in Miami, never winning by more than 15 points.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 27 for the Heat, who have dropped three straight for the first time this season. Simone Fontecchio scored 20 for the Heat, who got 18 from Norman Powell and 13 from Andrew Wiggins.

The Heat played without Tyler Herro (right big toe contusion), Davion Mitchell (right groin tightness) and Pelle Larsson (right hip flexor tightness). Herro — who missed time to start the season while recovering from offseason surgery — had an MRI on Saturday to see the scope of the toe issue, and he’s listed as day to day.

Fontecchio made a 3-pointer early in the second quarter for a 35-34 Miami lead, but that would be the last Heat edge of the night. LaVine had 29 by halftime and the Kings finished the second quarter on a 23-7 run to take a 72-55 lead into the break.

Miami got within 15 in the fourth but never made a serious run.

