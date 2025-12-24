Porter, Rollins guide Bucks past Pacers 111-94

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored 24 points, Ryan Rollins had 23 and the Milwaukee Bucks, playing their seventh consecutive game without the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo, beat the Indiana Pacers 111-94 on Tuesday night.

Kyle Kuzma scored 15 and Bobby Portis had 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds as the Bucks shot 51% to snap a three-game losing streak.

Former Pacers center Myles Turner, who got booed every time he touched the ball, finished with 10 points and three blocked shots.

T.J. McConnell led the Pacers, who dropped their sixth consecutive game, with 16 points off the bench. McConnell had missed Monday’s loss at Boston with left knee soreness.

Pascal Siakam had 15 points and team-high nine rebounds for the Pacers. Andrew Nembhard scored 14 and Bennedict Mathurin had 13 for Indiana, which shot 41%.

The Pacers made 8 of 31 3-pointers while the Bucks hit 10 of 30 3-point attempts.

Milwaukee led by 18 points in the first half before settling for a 59-44 halftime lead. The Bucks shot 52% in the first half while the Pacers shot 40%.

The Bucks extended the lead to 86-61 before the Pacers scored the final seven points of the third quarter. Indiana began the fourth quarter with 10-2 run to trim the lead to 90–78. But the Bucks regained control with a 7-0 run.

The Pacers weren’t quite finished, cutting the lead to 99-90 on Ethan Thompson’s 3-pointer with 4:35 left. That was as close as they got.

The Pacers were without Isaiah Jackson, who suffered a concussion during Monday’s game.

Antetokounmpo, the two-time MVP, is nursing a right calf strain.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle’s quest for his 1,000th NBA coaching victory was denied again. He’ll become the 11th coach in NBA history to reach the milestone with his next victory.

