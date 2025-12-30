Brooks, Gillespie lead streaking Suns past improving Wizards, 115-101

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 26 points and Collin Gillespie added 25 to help the Phoenix Suns win their fourth game in a row, 115-101 over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

Devin Booker added 22 points for the Suns, who have won five of their last six and the first three on a four-game road trip.

Phoenix sank 17 of 40 3-pointers (42.5%) and led Washington 20-9 in offensive rebounds while moving six games above .500 (19-13) for the first time this season.

This victory came without center Mark Williams, who served a one-game suspension for his role in an on-court altercation in Saturday’s 129-114 win at New Orleans.

Rookie Tre Johnson scored a career-high 24 points for Washington, which failed in its bid to win three straight for the first time since Feb 1-5.

CJ McCollum added 17 points for the rebuilding Wizards, who entered Monday with the NBA’s second-worst record, but are 4-4 in their last eight.

Johnson surpassed his previous career high of 19 with a 3-pointer to open the third quarter, and Alex Sarr followed with a runner to close Washington’s halftime deficit of seven to two.

The Suns answered with a 16-3 run to push their lead to 77-62. Royce O’Neale and Gillespie hit consecutive 3-pointers to complete the stretch.

