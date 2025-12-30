Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
42.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Brooks, Gillespie lead streaking Suns past improving Wizards, 115-101

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Suns Wizards Basketball

Suns Wizards Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 26 points and Collin Gillespie added 25 to help the Phoenix Suns win their fourth game in a row, 115-101 over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

Devin Booker added 22 points for the Suns, who have won five of their last six and the first three on a four-game road trip.

Phoenix sank 17 of 40 3-pointers (42.5%) and led Washington 20-9 in offensive rebounds while moving six games above .500 (19-13) for the first time this season.

This victory came without center Mark Williams, who served a one-game suspension for his role in an on-court altercation in Saturday’s 129-114 win at New Orleans.

Rookie Tre Johnson scored a career-high 24 points for Washington, which failed in its bid to win three straight for the first time since Feb 1-5.

CJ McCollum added 17 points for the rebuilding Wizards, who entered Monday with the NBA’s second-worst record, but are 4-4 in their last eight.

Johnson surpassed his previous career high of 19 with a 3-pointer to open the third quarter, and Alex Sarr followed with a runner to close Washington’s halftime deficit of seven to two.

The Suns answered with a 16-3 run to push their lead to 77-62. Royce O’Neale and Gillespie hit consecutive 3-pointers to complete the stretch.

Up next

Suns: Close their road trip Wednesday in Cleveland.

Wizards: Visit Milwaukee on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.