Murphy scores 35, Queen has triple-double as Pelicans snap 9-game skid with 128-107 win over Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 35 points, Zion Williamson added 31 and Derik Queen had a triple-double to help the New Orleans Pelicans snap a nine-game losing streak with a 128-107 rout of the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Kyshawn George and Tristan Vukcevic scored 15 points apiece for the Wizards, who were without newly acquired guard Trae Young because of quadriceps and knee issues.

Queen, the standout rookie for New Orleans, was terrific in his return to the D.C. area. The former Maryland star had 14 points, 16 rebounds and 12 assists for the second triple-double of his young career. The rebound and assist totals were season highs for him.

Young was on the bench with the team and got a nice hand from the crowd when he was introduced during a break in the first quarter. The trade that sent him from the Hawks to the Wizards was finalized Friday.

The Pelicans also made that trip, having lost at Atlanta on Wednesday night before beating the Wizards.

New Orleans led 60-50 at halftime and extended its advantage to 21 in the third quarter. Washington got back to within 10 in the fourth, but a 21-5 run by the Pelicans made it a blowout again.

Jeremiah Fears scored 21 points for New Orleans, which shot 53% from the field and outscored the Wizards 68-46 in the paint.

Washington had seven players in double figures. Alex Sarr had 14 points, but only one rebound.

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer