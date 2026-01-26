Skip to main content
Heat beat short-handed Suns 111-102 in short turnaround behind Adebayo’s 22 points

By AP News
Heat Suns Basketball

PHOENIX (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 22 points, Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 20 and the Miami Heat beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 111-102 on Sunday night.

The Heat had a short turnaround after blowing out Utah 147-116 on Saturday night, but took advantage of Phoenix playing without two key players who suffered injuries in Friday night in a 110-103 loss at Atlanta.

Devin Booker, a four-time All-Star, rolled his right ankle in third quarter against the Hawks and will be re-evaluated in a week. Jalen Green came out after feeling pain in his second game back after missing 33 with a hamstring strain.

The Suns labored without Booker’s team-leading 25.4 points per game, shooting 37% and 7 of 35 from 3. Dillon Brooks led Phoenix with 26 points and Grayson Allen added 18 despite shooting 4 of 18 from the floor, including 1 of 11 from 3.

The NBA’s fourth-highest scoring team, Miami led by five after three quarters and pushed it to 101-83 midway through the fourth on their way to finishing a five-game trip 3-2. Norman Powell added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Miami took advantage of several Phoenix defensive breakdowns in the first quarter, using a 16-2 run to build a 12-point lead.

The Suns briefly clawed their way into the lead as both teams struggled shooting in the second quarter, but the Heat used a short run to lead 58-48 at halftime.

Miami shot 3 of 17 from 3 in the first half and the Suns were even worse, going 2 for 19.

The third quarter played out similar to the second: the Suns fought back, the Heat went on a late run. Isaiah Livers hit a 3-pointer just inside the midcourt line at the buzzer to pull Phoenix to 82-77 heading to the fourth.

Heat: Host Orlando on Wednesday night.

Suns: Host Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer

