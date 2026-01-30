Timberwolves hit 22 3-pointers, coast to 123-111 win over Thunder

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves matched a season high with 22 3-pointers in a 123-111 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night.

Jaden McDaniels scored 21 points including 5 of 5 from 3-point range for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid added 18 points off the bench for Minnesota and connected four times from behind the arc.

Minnesota’s 22 3-pointers equaled the second-most surrendered by the Thunder this season. The Wolves shot 46.8% (22 of 47) from deep.

Minnesota has won three straight after snapping its season-long five-game losing streak. Oklahoma City has lost three of its last four games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a game-high 30 points for Oklahoma City. Chet Holmgren added 15 points, while center Isaiah Hartenstein scored 11 points in his return to action after missing 16 games with a calf injury.

Despite getting leading rebounder Hartenstein back, the Thunder were outrebounded 46-36.

Minnesota was without veteran point guard Mike Conley. Bones Hyland saw extended playing time with Conley out, scoring nine points in 23 minutes.

A handful of careless turnovers by Minnesota allowed the Thunder to get back to within 13 points at 105-92. Donte DiVincenzo’s 3-pointer stopped the run, and both teams eventually emptied their benches.

The Timberwolves turned 16 Thunder turnovers into 30 points. Minnesota turned the ball over 20 times.

Minnesota found a rhythm from deep in the first quarter. The Wolves connected on 8 of 15 shots from 3-point range to take a 14-point lead after one. Edwards scored 12 of his 26 points in the first quarter.

Timberwolves players wore black T-shirts reading “STAND FOR MINNESOTA” during the pregame warmups in response to the fatal shootings by federal agents that have occurred in Minneapolis in recent weeks.

