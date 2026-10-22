Nickeil Alexander-Walker pours in 31, leads Hawks to season-opening 132-125 win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nickeil Alexander-Walker punctuated a 31-point night with a pair of 3-pointers, Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson each finished with 20 points, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 132-125 in the season opener for both teams on Wednesday night.

Paolo Banchero had 35 points and 10 assists for the Magic, who have lost six straight the Hawks. Atlanta also spoiled coach Sean Sweeney’s debut with Orlando.

Alexander-Walker hit a 3 before flashing a hush gesture to the Kia Center crowd and then drained a 25-footer that gave Atlanta a 128-123 lead with 51 seconds left.

Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. each had 22 points for Orlando.

Johnson appeared to foul out with 4:27 remaining when officials called him for an offensive foul after an elbow to the face of Desmond Bane. However, Atlanta coach Quin Snyder successfully challenged the call with replay showing Bane committing the first illegal contact. Leading 120-117 at the time, the Hawks never trailed over the balance of the game.

C.J. McCollum scored 19 points and Aaron Wiggins added 16 for Atlanta.

Banchero sparked an 11-0 run and gave the Magic their first lead of the second half with a three-point play that made it 98-95 with two minutes left in the third quarter. Banchero hit his first five shots and finished 10 of 12 from the field.

Atlanta erased an double-digit deficit and used a pair of 12-0 runs to take a 72-62 advantage into halftime. The Hawks outscored Orlando 44-29 in the second quarter.

Up next

Hawks: Play Friday at Charlotte.

Magic: Host Minnesota Friday.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By ZAK GILBERT

The Associated Press