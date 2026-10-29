Mobley and the Cavaliers storm back to beat the Wizards 121-111 in Dybantsa’s debut

CLEVELAND (AP) — Evan Mobley had 24 points, Peyton Watson added 22 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied in the second half for a 121-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, spoiling AJ Dybantsa’s NBA debut.

Dybantsa, the No. 1 pick in the June draft, led the Wizards with 19 points. He started at shooting guard and played 26 minutes. Dybantsa was sidelined the first four games due to a sprained ankle.

He scored nine points in the first quarter. According to Sportradar, that was the most first quarter points by a Wizards rookie making their debut since at least 1996-97.

Donovan Mitchell added 19 points for the Cavaliers, who have won three straight after squandering a 29-point lead and dropping their opener at Philadelphia.

Washington’s Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr scored 18 apiece and Bilal Coulibaly added 17 points as he made his first eight shots. Kyshawn George had 11 assists.

Mobley made a career-high five 3-pointers and had 10 points in the fourth quarter. Watson, who was acquired from Denver during the offseason, also had six rebounds in 28 minutes.

Cleveland trailed 105-104 before scoring nine straight points to take control for its third straight win. It also is the Cavaliers 17th straight win over the Wizards, the longest active streak in the league.

Dybantsa’s alley-oop off a pass by George gave the Wizards a 76-63 lead early in the third quarter before Cleveland started its comeback. The Cavaliers got within seven before going on a 14-6 run. Mobley’s layup with 11:19 remaining in the fourth quarter put the Cavs up 94-92 and was their first lead since late in the first quarter.

Up next

Wizards: Host Charlotte on Friday night.

Cavaliers: At Atlanta on Thursday night.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer