WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyshawn George scored 24 points and Anthony Davis added 22 to lead the Washington Wizards to their third straight victory, 116-96 over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.

Trae Young had 11 points and 11 assists for the Wizards, who have rebounded from an early eight-game losing streak. They won with torrid shooting Sunday, going 22 of 39 from 3-point range and never trailing after opening the game with an 11-0 run.

The Wizards have won three in a row for the first time since Feb. 1-5, 2025.

Tristan da Silva scored 18 points and Desmond Bane had 17 for Orlando, which was without star Paolo Banchero because of a sprained ankle.

The Wizards led by as many as 20 in the first half, although it was 63-51 at the break and the Magic quickly cut it to seven in the third quarter. Washington answered with a 12-0 run that included two 3-pointers by George, one by Tre Johnson and another by Young.

A 3 by Bilal Coulibaly made it 97-75 late in the third.

Coulibaly scored 12 points, all on 3s. Johnson had 11 on 4-of-5 shooting. Top overall draft pick AJ Dybantsa scored 16 with eight rebounds and six assists for Washington.

Franz Wagner had 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Magic.

Washington’s franchise record for 3-pointers is 23, set in an overtime loss to Indiana on Feb. 12, 2025. Will Riley made what initially looked like the team’s 23rd on Sunday, but it was ruled a 2.

Up next

Magic: Host Detroit on Tuesday night.

Wizards: Host Boston on Tuesday night.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer