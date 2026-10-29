Barrett, Barnes lead the Raptors in a 129-99 romp over the Magic

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TORONTO (AP) — Scottie Barnes scored 28 points, RJ Barrett had 25 and the Toronto Raptors routed Orlando Magic 129-99 on Wednesday night to open a two-game set.

The teams will meet again Friday night at Scotiabank Arena in an NBA Cup game.

Toronto star Kawhi Leonard sat out as he recovers from swelling in his left knee. He was not on the Raptors’ bench.

Barnes added six rebounds and four assists to help Toronto improve to 3-1. Barrett also had nine rebounds and six assists.

Ja’Kobe Walter had 14 points and five rebounds starting in place of Leonard.

Backup point guard Jamal Shead provided a spark for Toronto, scoring 13 points and adding seven assists.

Reserve forward Tristan da Silva had 20 points to lead Orlando (1-3). Franz Wagner had 15 points, five assists and four rebounds.

Up next

Magic: Host Boston on Sunday

Raptors: At the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here