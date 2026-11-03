Rancik leads Florida State past Florida A&M 112-69

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sebastian Rancik scored 25 points in his Seminoles debut, Marcis Ponder had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Florida State cruised past Florida A&M 112-69 on Monday night in the season opener for both teams.

Rancik, a junior transfer from Colorado, was 8-for-12 from the field, 2-for-5 from deep, and 7-for-8 from the free-throw line. He added four rebounds and two assists.

Anthony Robinson II added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Kam Taylor and Marcis Ponder each scored 15 for Florida State. Brandon Bass Jr., son of 12-year NBA veteran Brandon Bass, scored 13 in his collegiate debut. Shon Abaev dished out six assists and had three steals.

The Seminoles opened on a 10-0 run and did not trail. They held a 54-27 lead at the half and scored 59 in the second half to cruise to the win.

The Rattlers were paced by Jaden Kempson, who scored 27 points on 9-of-16 shooting (4-for-6 from deep), and Daisean Williford added 19 points and five rebounds.

Up next

Florida A&M: hosts Fort Valley State for its home opener on Thursday.

Florida State: hosts Troy on Friday.

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