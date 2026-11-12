Franz Wagner scores 38, helps Magic send Jazz to their 10th straight loss

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Franz Wagner matched a career high with 38 points and had eight rebounds to lead the Orlando Magic to a 123-108 victory over Utah on Wednesday night, the 10th straight loss for the Jazz.

Desmond Bane had 25 points while Anthony Black chipped in 22 points and eight assists to help the Magic earn their second straight win and close out a four-game road trip with a 2-2 record. Orlando outscored the Jazz 14-3 in fast-break points and 40-28 in the paint.

Darryn Peterson led Utah with 22 points and Brice Sensabaugh added 19. Ace Bailey had 18 points and a season-high four blocks for the Jazz who have not held an opponent under 110 points this season.

After the Jazz took a 96-95 lead on Sensabaugh’s 3-pointer, Orlando countered with an 18-3 run to go in front for good. Wagner scored two baskets, hit two free throws, and assisted on a 3-pointer by Bane to put the Magic up 113-99 with 3:39 remaining.

Utah rarely attacked the basket early in the first half. Of the team’s 28 field-goal attempts, 24 came from the perimeter. The Jazz took a 40-34 lead on back-to-back 3s from Sensabaugh and Keyonte George.

Utah’s limited presence around the rim helped Orlando rally before halftime and take a 66-59 lead into the locker room. Wagner made four baskets and scored 13 points during the second quarter to help the Magic to surge in front.

The Jazz scored baskets on six of their first seven possessions after halftime and took a 74-71 lead on Jaxson Hayes’ three-point play.

Up Next

Magic host Milwaukee on Friday night.

Jazz at Houston on Friday night.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By JOHN COON

Associated Press