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Wagner falls a rebound shy of a triple-double in the Magic’s 107-99 win over the Bucks

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By AP News
Bucks Magic Basketball

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ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner fell a rebound shy of his first career triple-double, scoring 35 points and adding 12 assists to lead the Orlando Magic to their first home victory, 107-99 over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night in NBA Cup play.

Desmond Bane added 21 points to help Orlando improve to 2-0 in NBA Cup group play. Milwaukee fell to 0-2 in the group that also includes Brooklyn, Detroit and Toronto.

Tyler Herro had 18 points for Milwaukee, which lost a ninth straight game to equal its longest streak since a nine-game slide Jan. 2-19, 2014.

Per Sportradar, the Bucks (1-12) are off to their worst start in 52 years, when they lost 13 of their first 14 in 1974-75 without an injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Wagner made a turnaround hook with six minutes left to reach 30 points in a fourth consecutive game. And when the Bucks were within eight in the final minute, Wagner stole the ball and used a Euro-step layup to give Orlando a 104-94 advantage. He finished with nine rebounds.

The Magic also got a season-high 12 points from Goga Bitadze, half on alley-oop dunks off Wagner’s passes. Tristan da Silva, who missed two games with a calf injury, returned to the lineup and also had 12 points.

Up next

Bucks: Hosts Atlanta on Sunday night.

Magic: At Boston on Monday night.

___ See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By ZAK GILBERT
Associated Press

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