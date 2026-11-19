INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Durant scored 21 points and Reed Sheppard made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points as the Houston Rockets beat the Indiana Pacers 119-104 on Wednesday night.

Sheppard was 6 of 7 from beyond the arc as Houston made 19 3s, but lost center Alperen Sengun late after he was inadvertently hit in the face during a bizarre sequence that included Marcus Smart having words with a fan, who was escorted out of the arena, and Pacers coach Rick Carlisle being ejected after being called for two quick technical fouls all with 7:21 left in the first half. Sengun eventually walked off the court and into the locker room with a towel covering his face. He did not return to the game.

Rockets coach Ime Udoka said after the game that Sengun has a swollen right eye and a scratched left cornea. Udoka did not say whether Sengun would miss more time.

None of it mattered to the surging Rockets who won for the fifth time in six games, this one on a night marred by several shouting matches and five technicals between the teams.

The still short-handed Pacers were led by Pascal Siakam with 24 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 17. Indiana has now lost two straight since putting together back-to-back wins. Injured guards Tyrese Haliburton (strained left hamstring) and Andrew Nembhard (sore left hip) both sat out again.

And without them, it was an uphill battle after the Rockets used an early 15-0 run to take a 27-10 lead. Indiana never got closer than nine the rest of the night.

Indiana cut the deficit to 39-30 early in the second quarter only to see Houston respond with 10 straight points and taking a 62-46 halftime lead.

The Pacers used a 12-0 third-quarter run to get back in the game and were as close as 81-72 with 3:09 left in the third, but Houston closed out the quarter on a 12-4 spurt to make it 93-76, and Indiana never seriously challenged again.

Up next

Rockets: Finish a four-game road trip Friday at Denver.

Pacers: Begin a two-game road trip Friday at Cleveland.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer