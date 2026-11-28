PHOENIX (AP) — Cooper Flagg scored 34 points and led a late Dallas charge in a 113-109 victory over the Phoenix Suns that left the Mavericks perfect in NBA Cup group play.

Dallas had already wrapped up West Group A by winning its first three Cup games. The Suns were 1-3 in the competition, squandering a 21-point lead against the Mavericks.

Flagg also has eight assists, seven rebounds, five steals and four blocks in just under 42 minutes. Dallas has won five in a row.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 31 points.

Flagg hit a 16-footer to pull Dallas to 106-105 with 1:24 left. After Booker missed a 3-point attempt, Flagg put the Mavericks ahead with a tip-in with 56 seconds left.

After Booker missed a 16-footer, Flagg made a turnaround jumper with 22.6 left for a 109-106 lead, and Max Christie made two free throws to push the lead to five.

Booker made a 3-pointer to cut it to 111-109 with five seconds remaining. Christie made two more free throws to put it away.

Christie finished with 16 points, and Naji Marshall had 14.

Collin Gillespie added 14 points for Phoenix, back home after winning four of five on a trip.

Up next

Mavericks: Host Boston on Monday night.

Suns: At Utah on Sunday.

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