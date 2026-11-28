SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 36 points to rally the Denver Nuggets to a 120-107 victory over the Utah Jazz in NBA Cup group play on Friday night.

Nikola Jokic tallied 17 points, 15 assists, and nine rebounds for the Nuggets. Christian Braun added 20 points and eight rebounds.

Keyonte George scored 25 points and Darryn Peterson added 20 to lead the Jazz. Svi Mykhailiuk added 18 points off the bench.

Jusuf Nurkic made his season debut after missing Utah’s first 19 games with a toe injury and finished with a team-high 11 assists. Nurkic’s crisp passing helped elevate the Jazz offense following a sluggish start.

Utah seized a 102-97 lead after Ace Bailey threw down an alley oop dunk to punctuate a string of three straight baskets for the Jazz.

Denver erased the deficit behind an 11-0 run, taking a 108-104 lead with 3:25 left on Murray’s step-back 3-pointer that capped the run. Mykhailiuk cut it back to one on a 3, but Utah drew no closer after the Nuggets scored on five straight possessions, punctuated by Murray’s finger roll layup and free throw.

Denver staked out a 24-10 lead deep into the first quarter behind a hot start from Jokic. He scored three baskets and assisted on three others to help the Nuggets take control early.

Utah chipped away at the deficit and finally took their first lead at 31-29 early in the second quarter when Brice Sensabaugh capped a 9-2 run with a 3-pointer.

The Jazz traded baskets with the Nuggets and led through most of the third quarter, going up by as many as six points when Mykhailiuk drove for a layup to put Utah up 81-75.

Up Next

Nuggets: At Toronto on Sunday.

Jazz: Host Phoenix on Sunday.

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See AP’s full NBA coverage here

By JOHN COON

Associated Press