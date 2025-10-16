Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
60.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Pelicans’ Kevon Looney expected to be sidelined 2-3 weeks with a left knee injury

Sponsored by:
By AP News

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans center Kevon Looney has been diagnosed with a left knee injury that is expected to sideline him for at least two to three weeks.

The Pelicans announced Looney’s injury status on Wednesday, referring specifically to his ailment as a proximal tibiofibular ligament sprain.

The injury occurred during a preseason exhibition in game in Australia against the South East Melbourne Phoenix on Oct. 5.

The 6-foot-9 Looney, who is entering his 11th NBA season, was part of three Golden State Warriors title-winning teams. He has averaged 5 points and 5.7 rebounds during his career and was among the more prominent free-agent acquisitions made this offseason by Joe Dumars, the Pelicans’ new executive vice president of basketball operations.

The Pelicans’ other centers include Yves Missi, a 2024 first-round draft choice (21st overall) out of Baylor.

Missi played in 73 games as a rookie, starting 67, and averaged 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 26.8 minutes per game.

The Pelicans open the regular season Oct. 22 at Memphis.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.